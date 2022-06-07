BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — As the news of the crash spread, the number of people calling for change kept growing.

A car tore through a mobile home in Montpelier on Thursday, leaving a boy and his grandpa dead and a girl and her father badly injured. The woman behind the wheel, 46-year-old Brandi Bare, was booked into Blackford County Jail on $5,000 bond – an amount family members of the victims believe to be absurdly low.

That weekend a petition on change.org called for Bare’s bond to be revoked. Thousands signed the first day. Thousands more the next.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 8,000 people had signed that petition.

Still, it would likely take action by the Blackford County Prosecutor – whose office refused to take questions from WANE 15 – in order to make any alterations to Bare’s bond.

Indiana Code calls for each individual county across the state to set its own bond amounts and guidelines when it comes to various levels of felony and misdemeanor charges.

Brandi Bare

In Blackford County, those accused of Level 1 felonies or murder charges will have their bonds set by the court. Every felony lower than that has a set guideline officials are supposed to follow when setting someone’s bond.

And while multiple offenses and or a prior arrest record could result in an increased bond in Blackford County, officials are supposed to set a bond based on an accused’s highest level offense.

Bare is facing a slew of felonies, but her highest are two Level 4 felony counts of causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated. In Blackford County, bond for a Level 4 felony is set at $2,500, according to county code.

Thus, Bare’s $5,000 bond for two Level 4 felonies.

There are caveats in both the county code and Indiana law that could raise someone’s bond.

If the Blackford County Sheriff has reason to believe someone previously escaped from jail or a mental hospital, or that person previously failed to appear in court or was arrested while free on bond from another crime, that person could be held without bond, according to Blackford County documents.

They could also be held without bond if the sheriff believes they are on probation, poses a risk of not appearing in court, has a prior felony conviction or is mentally disturbed or charged with a sex crime or stalking, the documents said.

Bare does have a prior criminal history with several misdemeanor convictions, her most recent coming in 2018 for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. She was also convicted of a Level 6 felony count of operating while intoxicated in 2015 but the court reduced that to a misdemeanor after she completed probation conditions the following year.

Once a bond is set after an arrest, Indiana law allows a prosecutor to show the court evidence if he or she believes an accused offender’s bail should be higher or even revoked. That requires a hearing with evidence presented to a judge, according to Indiana law.

In many instances, this is used when someone has already posted bond but has not followed their conditions of release – such as staying free of alcohol or drug use or getting arrested for another crime.

So far, according to court records, the Blackford County Prosecutor has filed paperwork intending to seek habitual substance offender status if Bare is convicted.

The family of those killed in the Montpelier crash protested at Hartford City Hall on Monday evening, wanting to be heard. City councilmembers, who had conducted their normal meeting, thanked those in attendance.

Meanwhile, people keep signing the petition on change.org.