FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More Brewing Company is coming to the downtown riverfront, a brand new 14,000 square foot, 15-barrel brewhouse with five or six tanks, according to owner Rick Patel.

The application for the brewery at 114 E. Fourth St. was submitted to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission Monday, but had been discussed at Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission meetings prior to the application. The brewery will be built on city-owned land. Hagerman Inc. is designated as the director of preconstruction, according to the application filed Monday.

Patel said his company, based in Inverness, Illinois, hopes to break ground this fall or next spring and open the brewery with a balcony in late 2024 or spring 2025.

More Brewing Company will be located on the downtown riverfront.

More Brewing Company layout

More BC logo on side of building

The brewery will be built on .6 of an acre within walking distance of the Hop River Brewing Company at the corner of Fourth and Harrison streets. Patel said the beers will be different and have a different taste than its competitor.

“We’re going to brew all the craft beers, the fruited beer, IPA, stout,” the same kind of beers the company brews at their other three breweries, by the same name, in Chicagoland. The company has five partners, cousins and friends, who live out of town in Illinois, St. Louis, Missouri and Ohio, but Patel has lived in Fort Wayne for the past three years, he said.

“I had been looking for land and I found it with the city,” Patel said. The other More Brewing Company sites are located in the Chicago suburbs of Villa Park, Huntley and Bartlett, he said.

The other breweries serve food and at the Villa Park, Indian-inspired fare is served, according to online reviews. Other photos show burgers, fries and nachos.

The application should be scheduled for the Fort Wayne Plan Commission meeting on Nov. 13.