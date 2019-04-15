Moped operator killed in crash ID'd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The operator of a moped that was struck by a vehicle last week at a south Fort Wayne intersection has died.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hanna and Paulding roads on April 8 around 8 p.m. Authorities said the operator of the moped - 66-year-old Dabe P. Maloley - was taken from the scene to a local hospital.

He died there on Thursday.

The Allen County Coroner's Office said Maloley died of blunt force trauma due to a motor vehicle crash and his death was ruled accidental.

Details of the crash have not been released.