Moped operator killed in crash ID'd

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 11:23 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 12:49 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The operator of a moped that was struck by a vehicle last week at a south Fort Wayne intersection has died.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hanna and Paulding roads on April 8 around 8 p.m. Authorities said the operator of the moped - 66-year-old Dabe P. Maloley - was taken from the scene to a local hospital.

He died there on Thursday.

The Allen County Coroner's Office said Maloley died of blunt force trauma due to a motor vehicle crash and his death was ruled accidental.

Details of the crash have not been released.

