FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A moped operator badly hurt after police said he drove over a retaining wall earlier this week has died.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Coliseum Boulevard, near Lake Avenue.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the area after someone reported an unconscious person in the roadway, just south of a parking lot. Responding officers learned that the man was on a moped and went over a small retaining wall.

Medics took the man to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said the man – Ernest Eugene Harris, 74, from Fort Wayne – had died.

His cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said.