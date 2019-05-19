Moped driver run over after crash at busy intersection

A moped driver was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries after being rear-ended by a first vehicle, then struck by a second vehicle Saturday night. It happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Coliseum Blvd. and Goshen Rd.

The moped driver was traveling westbound on Coliseum Blvd. and had to stop in traffic due to a mechanical issue with his moped.

A vehicle traveling westbound on Coliseum Blvd. rear-ended the moped and pulled off the side of the road. A second vehicle traveling westbound then struck the victim while he was lying in the middle of the roadway.

The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene and are cooperating with investigators. The victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.