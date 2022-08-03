FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that left a moped driver in critical condition.

Someone reported an unconscious person in the 1000 block of N. Coliseum Blvd. shortly after 10:30 Tuesday night. Responding officers learned that the man was on a moped and went over a small retaining wall. He was unresponsive in a roadway south of a parking lot. Medics took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Fatal Accident Team and Air Support Unit were called to help with the investigation. They spoke with witnesses and used a drone to map the area.

Investigators did not close any roads, because the scene was contained to the parking lot area.

The Fort Wayne Police Department and Allen County Prosecutor’s Office will continue to investigate.