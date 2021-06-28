Moped driver facing life-threatening injuries after crashing while not wearing helmet on Coldwater Rd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A moped driver is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing on Coldwater Road while not wearing a helmet.

Just before 5 p.m., crews were sent to the area of Coldwater and Cook Roads on reports of a crash with injuries.

Officers report learning that a man had been driving a moped southbound on Coldwater Road in the passing lane. Witnesses also told officers that the driver of the moped was driving recklessly, weaving in and out of the barricaded barrels on a section of the road that was down to one lane for construction. The witnesses said the man then lost control after hitting a barrel and landed on the ground.

The man was taken to an area hospital by paramedics. Once there, medical staff determined he had life-threatening injuries.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Fatal Accident Team was in the area investigating the crash. Southbound Coldwater Road at Riley Drive was closed but has since reopened.