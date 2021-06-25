Moped driver ejected, hospitalized after crash in Huntington Co.

by: Corinne Moore

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A moped driver was ejected and hospitalized Friday after a car rear-ended the bike on U.S. 24 near Huntington.

Around 5:45 a.m., deputies with the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department were sent to U.S. 24 near Rageline Road, roughly 2.5 miles west of Huntington, on reports of a crash.

Deputies said that a Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on U.S. 24 approaching Rangeline Road and rear-ended a single-seat moped it was behind. The moped driver was ejected from the bike and landed on the southside of the road.

The moped driver was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious bodily injuries. Deputies said the Ford driver was uninjured.

The names of those involved have been withheld at this time, the department said.

Improper/Non-Working equipment is believed to be a factor in the crash and alcohol and drugs are not, the department said.

The investigation is ongoing.

