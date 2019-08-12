Moped driver airlifted after being rear-ended by car in Steuben County

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) A Tennessee woman was airlifted from Steuben County to a Fort Wayne hospital after the moped she was driving was hit from behind by a car Sunday evening.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Emylee Fox, 28, of Hohenwald, Tennessee was driving the moped west on State Road 120 near County Road 25 East just after 10:30 p.m. when she was struck by the car that was also traveling west. She’s believed to have suffered head and neck injuries.

Fox’s moped did not have an operating head light or tail light according to police. She was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.