FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic was backed up Thursday afternoon due to a crash involving a moped near a southwest Fort Wayne intersection.

Dispatch confirmed a crash happened near the intersection of Bluffton and Engle roads shortly before 1 p.m.

A moped and at least one car crashed at the intersection of Engle and Bluffton roads.

A WANE 15 crew at the scene saw a moped on the sidewalk along with two cars pulled over at the scene. It’s not confirmed how many were involved or if there were any injuries.

Traffic was temporarily backed up at the intersection as officers cleared the scene.