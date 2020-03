LAOTTO, Ind. (WANE) – Moose Lake Christian Craft Village in LaOtto is closed, effective immediately.

The owner announced the news on Facebook Sunday, blaming ongoing health issues. Moose Lake had been temporarily closed since the beginning of the year for the same reason.

The property includes a cabin bed and breakfast, 5 acre lake, general store, chapel and playground.

It’s not listed for sale right now, but the owner says anyone interested can send him a message.