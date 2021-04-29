Moo-Over Ice Cream offers vegan, gluten and dairy-free option in Columbia City

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Move over regular ice cream, Moo-Over in Columbia City is looking to transform the sweet treat.

“Everyone should be able to enjoy ice cream,” said Moo-Over chef and flavor designer Julie Hurd. “There are so many kids that can’t have ice cream and when we first opened up in November that was one of the first things I got from families who would come in, ‘my daughter has never had ice cream before. This is her first time’ That was my moment. Yes! That is what I am here for.”

Moo-Over is located in downtown Columbia City near the Whitley County Courthouse. It’s a plant-based ice cream that’s gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan. Hurd has been making ice cream for years and in November decided to open up shop.

“I love ice cream but it does not love me,” Hurd said. “And I saw a need in the community for non-dairy ice cream. So I went to Wisconsin to get a course on dairy ice cream to get better at it and then I went to Texas to learn the basics of making vegan ice cream from scratch.”

According to Hurd, the Indiana Department of Health says they are the only vegan base ice cream shop that makes their products from scratch in-house.

The logo, which features a cow with its tongue out surrounded by a sunflower, was designed by Columbia City native, 8-year-old Ethan. His picture and the original drawing is one of the first things you see walking into the shop.







The newly renovated building, also has flowers and ice creams sprinkled throughout and all the artwork done on the walls was done by area artists.

Moo-Over offers several different flavors of ice cream including, Black Licorice, Orange Creamsicle, Cookie’s and Creme, Curry Chip, Coffee Crunch, and more.

While the shop’s ice cream is plant-based, they do offer two diary options, they also take extra steps to make sure those with allergies to certain items can also enjoy a tasty treat.

The ice cream is served in a flowerpot and the spoon is a small shovel. For those looking to take some home, there are also pints and ice cream cakes.

The shop is only open Thursdays through Sundays. To learn more click here.

