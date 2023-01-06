OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio.

According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.

Spencer was taken into custody for Weapons Under Disabilty, additional charges are expected. He is currently being held at the Paulding County Jail with $100,000 bond.

The Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force is made up of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Defiance Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Archbold Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Napoleon Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Bryan Police Department.