Monthly ‘Salamonie Senior Luncheon’ scheduled for Monday

ANDREWS, Ind. (WANE) – The monthly Salamonie Senior Luncheon will be held at noon on Monday at the Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Anyone over the age of 50 is invited to attend and bring their funny bone.

Retired Upper Wabash Interpretive Naturalist Lynnanne Fager will be sharing anecdotes from a trip to North Carolina when she and Teresa Rody searched for the endangered Red Cockaded Woodpecker.

The event will begin with a carry-in meal at noon. Guests are asked to bring a side dish to share, a beverage and their own table service. The DNR said the main dish of chili is provided by Friends of the Upper Wabash Interpretive Services. A $1 donation will be accepted to help defray costs.

Seating is limited, and reservations can be made by calling 260-468-2127.

Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is located at 3691 New Holland Rd.