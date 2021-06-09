Monthly ‘Salamonie Senior Luncheon’ scheduled for July 5

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the monthly Salamonie Senior Luncheon will be held at noon on July 5, at the Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center.

Anyone age 50 or older is welcome to attend, the DNR said. The program begins with a carry-in meal at noon. Guests are asked to bring a side dish to share, a beverage and their own table service. The main dish is provided by Friends of the Upper Wabash Interpretive Services. A $1 donation will be accepted to help defray costs.

The DNR said Caroline Everidge, Extension Educator with Huntington County Purdue Extension, will be giving tips and tricks on “Safety from Scams.”

Seating is limited, and reservations can be made by calling 260-468-2127.

Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is located at 3691 New Holland Road in Andrews.