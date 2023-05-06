FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Beginning May 6th, the History Center presents Miami Indian Heritage Days. Individuals are invited to learn about the Miami Heritage and other regional Native American groups.
During the first Saturday of each month, local artists, performers and presenters will be featured. The monthly events occur from May through November and take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission to the Miami Indian Heritage Days includes a guided tour of the Chief Richardville House. Which is recognized as the oldest Native American structure in the Midwest.
Admission for each Saturday event is $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors (65+). History Center members and children age 2 and under are free.
The complete schedule includes:
- May 6th | Fiber Arts: Cording and Twining with Greta Sirios
- June 3rd | Cookware from Local Clays: Making and Using Replica Native-Style Pottery with Erik Vosteen
- July 1st | Miami Games Since Time Immemorial with Diane Hunter
- August 5th | Miami Beadwork with Katrina Mitten
- September 2nd | Miami Harvest: Edible and Usable Plants and Materials with Dani Tippmann
- October 7th | Wiikiaami Cattail Matting at the Longhouse with M.I.A.M.I (Miami Indian Alliance of Miami Indians)
- November 4th (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) & Sunday, November 5th (12 p.m. – 4 p.m.) | Traders Days, shop for traditional crafts, goods and wares. Enjoy hands-on demonstrations and interactive educational programs. Free to the public.