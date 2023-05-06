FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Beginning May 6th, the History Center presents Miami Indian Heritage Days. Individuals are invited to learn about the Miami Heritage and other regional Native American groups.

During the first Saturday of each month, local artists, performers and presenters will be featured. The monthly events occur from May through November and take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission to the Miami Indian Heritage Days includes a guided tour of the Chief Richardville House. Which is recognized as the oldest Native American structure in the Midwest.

Admission for each Saturday event is $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors (65+). History Center members and children age 2 and under are free.

The complete schedule includes: