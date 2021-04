AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – A Monster Truck Parade is planned for April 17, Butler Mayor Mike Hartman announced Friday.

“The Monsters Invade Butler” event begins at 1 p.m. at Kruse Plasa in Auburn and ends at the New Museum in Butler. The new museum is located at 541 West Main St.

The parade is being held as the Monster Museum moves to Butler.

Map courtesy of the Butler Mayor’s Office

Anyone wanting to join the parade or learn more information is asked to visit MonsterMuseum.org.