MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Local businesses Sunday are celebrating Independence Day at the Monroeville Farmer’s Market.

Organizers said there’s fresh food including hot dogs, hamburgers and potato salad. As a bonus, local vendors have snacks, sweets and treats on hand.

Nubby’s Sweet Creations announced on Facebook they’re featuring goodies on theme with the Fourth of July including two new flavors of gluten-free homemade marshmallows. SnoBiz Shaved Ice is also serving up cold treats.

Marquardt Shepherd Farm posted on Facebook they’re selling plants for $5 each.

Organizers said there are patriotic giveaways, face painting, and games like cornhole to enjoy during the market.

The market is at Cornerstone Youth Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.