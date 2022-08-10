After Dark on Masterson Avenue is shown. (Google Maps)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Health will offer free monkeypox vaccines at a Fort Wayne nightclub Friday night.

A free monkeypox vaccine clinic will be held from 8 p.m. until midnight Friday at After Dark at 112 E. Masterson Ave.

No appointment is necessary.

The monkeypox virus is quickly spreading throughout the United States. The virus is known to cause a rash of bumps and blisters that can be painful, and the full cycle of illness usually lasts 2-4 weeks.

According to the state health department, people more likely to get monkeypox include:

People who have been identified by public health officials as a contact of someone with monkeypox

People who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past 2 weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox

People who had multiple sexual partners in the past 2 weeks in an area with known monkeypox

For more information on the monkeypox virus, click here.