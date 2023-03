COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Monica Ralston has been named the Remarkable Woman of Northeast Indiana.

Larissa Leach, Monica Ralston, and Elaina Leach

WANE 15 announced her win on the news at noon, and surprised her at Mary Raber Montessori School, which Ralston helped create and open in Whitley County.

Ralston is a true teacher at heart. That’s why Elaina and Larissa Leach nominated her for WANE 15’s Remarkable Women of Northeast Indiana.