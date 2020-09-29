Monday’s rain ends a rare two week stretch of dry conditions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Monday’s rain didn’t amount to much, just 0.20″ at Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA). However, it was significant because it was our first measurable rain at FWA in two weeks.

The last time Fort Wayne experienced a two week stretch without precipitation was back in May 2012 during a streak of 19 days. That is just two days shy of the longest dry spell from May 1977 where the area experienced a dry stretch of 21 days.

Many call Fort Wayne, “Fort Rain,” but so far this year there have been several dry stretches. Other than the 14 days we just experienced there were two, week-long periods without any rain. These occurred from June 14 through June 20 and again from Aug. 17 through Aug. 23.

While we went a while without any rain this month, when measuring through Sept. 28, we are still actually over our monthly average by 0.69″.

When we look at our precipitation for the year we are also not that far off. FWA is only 1 inch below average.

Meaning that while rain has been hard to come by at times, when it does rain, we typically see quite a bit of it.