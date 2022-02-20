BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Moms and their sons are pitted against each other Sunday– in a Nerf gun war.

The Bluffton Parks Department is hosting “Invasion of the ‘Mom’bies: Camo Edition” from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the 4-H Park community building.

At $5 per person, tickets include a fun afternoon of Nerf games, refreshments, a photo area, and door prizes for the sons. Tickets have been on sale since January 4 in the Clerk Treasurer’s office at the Bluffton City Hall.

The rivals are encouraged to dress in camo or green. Participants are to bring safety glasses and their own Nerf guns that take regular-size Nerf bullets. The bullets themselves are provided. If your Nerf gun uses batteries, don’t forget to bring extra.