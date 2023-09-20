FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Families rallied Wednesday outside Parkview Health headquarters to protest the recent decision to remove labor and delivery services from hospitals in DeKalb and LaGrange counties.

Families and people with the group “Moms Against Parkview” stood on the corner of Dupont Road and Parkview Plaza Drive with signs reading “Parkview Health: Money over Mothers”, “Birth is Better at DeKalb”, “Do Better Parkview”, and more.

A Change.org petition to save the Parkview DeKalb Hospital Family Birth Center has more than 4,500 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.