Mom pulled from house fire along with 3 children has died

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne woman pulled from a home along with her three children after it caught fire back on September 24, 2020 has died.

Monday morning the Allen County Coroner’s Office notified the media that Janice A. Williams, 33, of Fort Wayne passed away at a hospital on Sunday, October 11. The cause and manner of death are pending. Two of her children who were also in the southwest Allen County home when it caught fire have also died and the cause and manner of those deaths are also pending. The condition of the third child is not known.

It was just before 5 a.m. when firefighters were called to the 3800 block of Chancery Place, inside the Heather Ridge subdivision near Coventry Lane and Aboite Center Road, on a report of a structure fire.

Crews arrived and found Williams and the three children in the home. They were taken to local hospitals.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out by 5:10 a.m. The home sustained moderate smoke and fire damage.

Police tape surrounded the home by mid-morning, and investigators were seen working at the home. The day after the fire, the Allen County Coroner’s Office indicated that the Fort Wayne Fire Department Investigation Division and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office are involved in the investigation. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.