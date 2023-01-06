FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The mother of a 9-year-old boy killed by his stepmother in December of 2021 was sentenced to prison Friday morning. A judge handed down a 20-year sentence for Jenna Miller in connection with the death of her son, Elijah Ross.

Miller accepted a plea deal back in November. Her spouse, Alesha Miller was sentenced to 35 years in prison in November for aggravated battery and two counts of neglect of a dependent. A third neglect of a dependent count was dropped under her plea agreement.

Mugshots of Jenna Miller (left) and Alesha Miller (right) are shown by a photograph of Elijah Ross.

The beating began on Dec. 17, 2021 after Jenna and Alesha returned from a Christmas party, according to information included in court documents. They’d received a phone call that the boys were fighting, they said. Alesha Miller struck Elijah over and over again with a broken wooden paddle. Police reported they found a belt nearby that could have also been used in the beating, court documents said.

After midnight, Elijah was barely conscious when the two women carried him upstairs, attempting to revive him in the shower. At that point, he was still able to speak softly. He squeezed his mother’s arm and said “Mommy,” according to court documents.

When it became apparent that he needed medical attention badly, the two women trundled him into Alesha’s white Jeep and took him to St. Joseph Hospital downtown. The receiving attendant described Elijah’s body as “cold and limp” with rigor mortis setting in.

At the time of Alesha Miller’s sentencing, Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards said the injuries 9-year-old Elijah Ross received at the hands of his step-mother were so numerous and cruel that she’d never seen anything like it in her 41 years here.