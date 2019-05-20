Mom: Missing Garrett teen on his way home

A missing 14-year-old from Garrett was found safe Monday night in Hamilton County, Tennessee.

Shayden Howard was last seen May 6. He was reported missing by his parents and a Statewide Silver Alert was issued.

“This is like the scariest thing a parent can go through,” Shayden’s mother, Kesha Howard told WANE 15 News. “You are living a nightmare and it doesn’t end until your child is found and he is safe.”

She was asked to go to Hamilton County, Tennessee Tuesday to identify her son who was found safe. They were reunited. After being checked out at a hospital Wednesday morning, the two began their trip back to Indiana.

“It was so emotional, it was hard to explain,” she said. “It was one of the happiest moments of my entire life.”

At the time Howard went missing, police said he could be with 36-year-old Larry Taylor.

Taylor was arrested Monday night on an initial charge of public intoxication in Chattanooga, Tennessee and appeared in court on Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police. While inquiring about his criminal history, officials learned about the Silver Alert and verified Howard’s identity.

Taylor is also facing a kidnapping warrant in DeKalb County with the possibility of additional charges at a later time. Indiana State Police said extradition procedures are underway to bring Taylor back to DeKalb County.

Kesha Howard thanked the people here for support over the last two weeks and the first responders in Tennessee who made the reunion possible.

“I made sure to tell them, ‘as you go through your careers, when you have those dark days, or you have those days where you’re not happy with your job or you’re not sure you’re making a difference, I need you to stop for a second and think of Shayden,” she added.