WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman was arrested on several charges after allegedly driving drunk Friday night on the other end of the state with her kids in the car, along with weed and alcohol, according to Indiana State Police.

State police responded to a crash with injuries around 6:30 p.m. on I-64 in Warrick County. ISP said they found a white 2008 Subaru Impreza that had flipped on its roof off the roadway. A driver and two kids were still inside the car.

Emergency crews were able to get the children out, but the driver- their mom- was trapped and had to be extricated by crews from area fire departments. ISP noted all three did have seat belts on at the time of the crash.

The driver was identified as 33-year-old Justa Shinn of Fort Wayne.

State police reported smelling marijuana in the car, and smelling alcohol on Shinn, who submitted to a blood test. The results are pending.

ISP said troopers searched Shinn’s car and found alcohol, two clear baggies containing marijuana, and marijuana gummies.

The initial investigation revealed Shinn was driving on the interstate when her car left the road “for unknown reasons,” hit a wooded tree line and flipped over.

Shinn and her kids reportedly had minor injuries and were taken to a hospital in Boonville where they were treated and released.

Shinn’s two children were taken into protective custody by the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Shinn was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, neglect of a dependent, and possession of marijuana. Shinn was taken to the Warrick County Jail where she is currently being held on bond.