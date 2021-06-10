Mobile home damaged by fire; no injuries reported

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A mobile home southwest of downtown Fort Wayne caught fire late Thursday morning.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called just before 11 a.m. to 3202 Sandpoint Road Lot 29, bewteen Bluffton Road and Ardmore Avenue near Foster Park, on a report of a fire there.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the mobile home. A crew “pulled a hand line for fire attack” in the living room of the mobile home and was able to extinguish the fire in 14 minutes, a report said.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The mobile home sustained moderate fire and smoke damage and minor water damage, the report said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.