FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say one woman is hurt after a fire ravaged a mobile home Tuesday evening.

Police say they were alerted to a fire around 8:15 p.m. in the 5700 block of Heather View Lane. They say the scene was under control within 15 minutes.

Police say one woman was hurt, and the mobile home was a “complete loss.”

The incident is under further investigation.