MLK III speaks in Fort Wayne

The son of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke in Fort Wayne Thursday morning, 56 years after the civil rights leader spoke in the city.

Martin Luther King III spoke at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge about where the fight for civil rights stands in 2019, specifically regarding poverty, racism and violence. Standing near the plaque on the bridge that showcases King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, King III asked, “Where are we on those issues in 2019?”

“We stand here before Dad’s image and words to one of his most profound speeches, and elements of the ‘dream’ may have come to fruition, but my God we still have a long way to go,” said King. “The work is not finished, the job is not done.”

You can watch King III’s Fort Wayne speech in the video above.

King III was scheduled to speak in Fort Wayne Wednesday night, but his flight was delayed.