MLK Bridge to light up green for Mental Health Awareness Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Through Friday, the lights of the MLK Bridge in downtown Fort Wayne will join with the green ribbons along Clinton Street at Headwaters Park in recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month in Northeast Indiana.

Since 1954, Mental Health America (MHA) of Northeast Indiana said it has joined others across the nation in observing Mental Health Awareness Month, reaching out to millions of people to share a message of the hope that comes with living in a community that understands how to support someone struggling with their mental health.

On Saturday at 7 p.m., MHA of Northeast Indiana said it will celebrate this month and its anniversary with Evening of Hope, a virtual presentation sharing the stories of people who have used mental health education and information to help their neighbors through difficult situations.

Proceeds from Evening of Hope benefit Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana and its mission to promote the mental and emotional health of our community, the organization said.

Group and individual ticket information for the event is available here.