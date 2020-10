FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s MLK Bridge will light up red in honor of Red Ribbon Week.

Red Ribbon Week lasts from Oct. 23 – Oct. 31.

The week’s goal is to encourage people to live a drug-free life. The campaign was started to remind people about the dangers of drugs, as well as to remember those who died because of addiction.

The bridge will light up red until Tuesday.