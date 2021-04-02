MLK Bridge lights up red for World Autism Awareness Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Friday is World Autism Awareness Day. In an effort to raise understanding and promote acceptance of those who have autism, Fort Wayne’s Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge is glowing in red to celebrate the day.

Organizers said they chose red to help promote acceptance.

“So the reason we are lighting it up red this year for autism acceptance is because red is something the autism community is trying to take back that narrative as their own,” said Susan Crowell. “Sometimes the color blue has this perception of feeling blue or sadness and red more represents the individuals with autism and their passion for all types of different things.

The CDC says one in 54 children is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. It can manifest in a variety of ways, including repetitive behaviors and challenges with social skills.