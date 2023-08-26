FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Mizpah Shrine is taking over the sky for their fly-in breakfast to raise funds for transportation to hospitals.

The breakfast will feature all types of breakfast foods along with some inventions from local Shriners, to speed up the pancake-making process. The Mizpah Shrine is a fraternity that supports Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, which has 22 hospitals across the US. The goal of the hospital is to give free care to children since 1922.

The event will go on Sunday, August 27 starting at 7 a.m. at the Fort Wayne International Airport. The cost to get in is $8 and free for any child under 5 years old.