FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Friday is your chance to catch the long-standing Mizpah Shrine Circus at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The Mizpah Shrine Circus starts Friday, January 27. There are 5 shows through Sunday at the Coliseum.

Show times are:

Fri., January 27 at 7 p.m.

Sat., January 28 at 10 a.m.

Sat., January 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Sat., January 28 at 7 p.m.

Sun., January 29 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $16, but be on the lookout for discounted tickets. Click here to learn more.