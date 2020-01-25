Mizpah Shrine Circus returns to Fort Wayne for six shows

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Mizpah Shrine Circus is back in town for the 74th year!

The annual Mizpah Shrine Circus returned to Memorial Coliseum for six shows from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26.

The circus brings together families year after year to take in the sights and sounds. The show features exotic animals, clowns and many other talented performers and attractions.

Some of the acts over the years have included: White and Gold tigers; Mongolian Strong Man, Tulga; Horsemanship by Erika Zerbini; Tarzan Zerbini Elephants; the Wheel of Death; The Flying Trapeze; Here Comes the Clowns and The Bullet Human Cannonball!

Check out the tigers’ act:

Show times:

Friday, Jan. 24 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25 – 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26 – 1 p.m., 5:45 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $14 to $22.

Tickets are for sale at the Shrine Circus office, located at 1015 Memorial Way, just east of the Kroger on N. Clinton. You can also buy them at the Coliseum Ticket Office or online here.