FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a fun indoor activity on this cold winter weekend, the Mizpah Shrine Circus has family fun for all ages.

The circus is back at the Memorial Coliseum with high-wire acts, jugglers and a human cannonball among the entertainers. You might also find singing pigs, and clowns making balloon animals.

Here’s a schedule of circus performances at the Coliseum:

Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.