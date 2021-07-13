Mixed-use development planned for Fort Wayne’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A major mixed-use development, featuring new housing and commercial space as well as public amenities, is being planned for Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

Community Development officials on Tuesday announced plans for Village Premier, a project that will create houses, townhomes, senior and income-based housing options, commercial space and public amenities near the intersection of McKinnie Avenue and Plaza Drive.

Indianapolis-based developers House Investments will partner with Fort Wayne companies MKM Architecture and Michael Kinder & Sons on the project.

“We have made it our mission through the Southeast Strategy to invest in this area,” said Fort Wayne’s Community Development Director Nancy Townsend. “We have listened to what the people who live in the southeast quadrant want to see and are happy to announce what we are taking another step forward in making those visions a reality.”

Sixth District City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker echoed: “This achievement is what this community needs.”

The city said in a news release that $50 million is expected to be invested in southeast Fort Wayne in private and public partnerships over the next five years after this project is complete.

It’s not clear when construction might begin.