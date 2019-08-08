Mixed use complex likely to rise near Headwaters

Formal plans have been submitted for residential, commercial and parking development at the corner of Clinton St. and Superior Street downtown.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After talking out details with community development leaders in February, an Indianapolis-based developer is ready to move forward in building a complex near Headwaters Park.

Formal plans have been submitted for a mixed-use development at the corner of Clinton St. and Superior Street downtown. The complex would include residential and commercial space.

The lot is currently owned by the City of Fort Wayne.

The biggest concern coming from the meeting with Fort Wayne Community Development and the Headwaters Park Alliance was parking. The complex would replace a lot used by the city during the day and festival-goers during nights and weekends.

The new plans include a parking garage in the center of the complex. It could include parking underground. Residential units would sit on the west and east sides, along Clinton Street and north of Club Soda, respectively. Commercial space would be available along Superior Street.

A public hearing on the project is expected to happen in September. No completion date has yet been set.