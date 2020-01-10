MISSION BBQ set to open in Fort Wayne, restaurant honors local heroes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new BBQ joint is opening if Fort Wayne. Beyond its actual name, MISSION BBQ is on a mission to honor our heroes. MISSION BBQ says there’s nothing more American than BBQ, and nobody more American than those who have sworn to protect and serve communities.

The Fort Wayne location is no different. MISSION BBQ in Fort Wayne is decorated with pictures. Each piece representing different areas of our local heroes. A table is set up to honor Officer David Tinsley, who died in the line of duty in September of 2018.

Director of Operations Richard Callahan says they put their teammates, customers, community first, and that’s what sets them apart from other restaurants.

Before the restaurant even opens, its hosting a Support Our Troops – Military Appreciation Night. A portion of the proceeds will benefit USO of Indiana. Leading up to the Support Our Troops, MISSION BBQ hosted nights for firefighters and police officers.

Click here for more information on the Military Appreciation Night.

MISSION BBQ officially opens on Monday, January 13th. A military color guard will be present, with the national anthem being sung at noon. The doors will open immediately following.

Click here to learn more about MISSION BBQ.