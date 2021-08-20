Missing Syracuse teen featured on Discovery Plus show, no new tips

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are still looking for a Syracuse teen who’s been missing since April.

On Wednesday, Aaliyah Ramirez, 14, was featured on the season 3 premiere of “In Pursuit with John Walsh.” The Discovery Plus show featured the 30-second segment on Ramirez.

Since the segment aired Syracuse Police Chief Jim Layne told WANE 15 that no new tips have come from the show. However, Chief Layne says police are still actively investigating Ramirez’s disappearance.

The teenager is described as a white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 138 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray and white sweatpants, and a purple Nike backpack. She was last seen walking from her Syracuse home to her bus stop. However, police say she never made it.

Authorities suspect she could be in Marion, Indiana, or Palm Beach County, Florida, where she has family and is believed to be in danger.

Friends and family have used the hashtag #FindAaliyahRamirez on social media platforms to share her story.

If you have any information on Aaliyah Ramirez, contact the Syracuse Police Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.