Missing since July, police look for Kokomo man with ties to Fort Wayne

KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) – The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing man who was last seen in July.

According to police, William M. Hamilton, 43, was last seen at 2501 N. Apperson Way in Kokomo on July 17 around 4 p.m. He said he was going to be traveling to the Indianapolis area to perform an Uber service but has not been heard from since. He was last seen driving a black 2016 Dodge Durango with Indiana license plate 757LYR.

He was reported missing July 27.

Investigators later learned the Hamilton was not actively working for Uber when he disappeared.

Police said that they believe he was in the Fort Wayne area in late July. It is unclear if he is still in the area, but he has connections to Fort Wayne.

This case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Drew J. Wallsmith #389 at 765-456-7388 or by email at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org. Police said you could qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.