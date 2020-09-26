Missing person alert issued for Kosciusko County man

by: Corinne Moore

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office announced a missing person investigation for the disappearance of Christopher Robert Sexton.

Photo courtesy of Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office

Sexton is described as:

  • 26-year-old
  • White male
  • 5’9″
  • 160 lbs.
  • Brown hair and brown eyes
  • Has batman and superman tattoos on his neck shoulder and chest

Sexton was last seen in the Burket area on Sept. 4. He is possibly traveling on a red moped with a skull sticker on the front, the release said.

Anyone with information on Sexton’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667.

