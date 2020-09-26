Missing person alert issued for Kosciusko County man

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office announced a missing person investigation for the disappearance of Christopher Robert Sexton.
Sexton is described as:
- 26-year-old
- White male
- 5’9″
- 160 lbs.
- Brown hair and brown eyes
- Has batman and superman tattoos on his neck shoulder and chest
Sexton was last seen in the Burket area on Sept. 4. He is possibly traveling on a red moped with a skull sticker on the front, the release said.
Anyone with information on Sexton’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667.