Missing person alert issued for Kosciusko County man

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office announced a missing person investigation for the disappearance of Christopher Robert Sexton.

Photo courtesy of Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office

Sexton is described as:

26-year-old

White male

5’9″

160 lbs.

Brown hair and brown eyes

Has batman and superman tattoos on his neck shoulder and chest

Sexton was last seen in the Burket area on Sept. 4. He is possibly traveling on a red moped with a skull sticker on the front, the release said.

Anyone with information on Sexton’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667.