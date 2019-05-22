Missing Garrett teen found in Tennessee, man arrested Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photos of Garrett 14-year-old Shayden Howard are shown. (Garrett Police) [ + - ] Video

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) - A missing 14-year-old from Garrett was found safe Monday night in Hamilton County, Tennessee.

Shayden Howard was last seen May 6. He was reported missing by his parents and a Statewide Silver Alert was issued. At the time, police said he could be with 36-year-old Larry Taylor.

Taylor was arrested Monday night on an initial charge of public intoxication in Chattanooga, Tennessee and appeared in court on Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police. While inquiring about his criminal history, officials learned about the Silver Alert and verified Howard's identity.

Taylor is also facing a kidnapping warrant in DeKalb County with the possibility of additional charges at a later time. Indiana State Police said extradition procedures are underway to bring Taylor back to DeKalb County.