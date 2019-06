FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The window to shoot off consumer fireworks in Fort Wayne begins Saturday and closes on July 9. From June 29 through July 3 and from July 5 through July 9 the use of fireworks is allowed between the hours of 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. On July 4, fireworks can be used from 10 a.m. until midnight.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department reminds residents that safety is always the key to any activity and this includes fireworks. For your safety as well as that of your loved ones, neighbors and the community, it's suggested you enjoy your fireworks at a professional event. If you do purchase fireworks for private use, the FWFD encourages you to use them responsibly and take the necessary safety precautions.