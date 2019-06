A 72-year-old woman from Fort Wayne who went missing early Thursday has been found safe.

Fort Wayne Police said Janet Marie Leininger was found near the railroad tracks near Main Street and Fairfield Avenue around 11:20 a.m.

Leininger went missing Thursday at 1 a.m. around the 1100 block of Third Street near St. Marys Avenue in Fort Wayne.

Police set up a command center in the area and used a drone to search for her.