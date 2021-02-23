Missing Fort Wayne man found dead in truck at Marion Walmart

Photo courtesy of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man missing since last month has been found dead in Marion.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to WANE 15 that 59-year-old Glenn Henry was found dead in a truck that was parked at the Marion Walmart.

Henry went missing on Jan. 29 and had not been heard from since. On Feb. 12, the sheriff’s department asked for the public’s help to find Henry, who reportedly left home with very few items.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death. No other information was immediately available.



