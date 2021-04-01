Missing Edgerton girl found unharmed in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — An Edgerton, Ohio, girl missing for nearly two weeks has been found unharmed in Indianapolis.

Angel Marie Sims, 16, of the Village of Edgerton (Photo courtesy of the Edgerton Police Department)

Angel Marie Sims, 16, was last seen around midnight on Saturday, March 20 going into Sunday, March 21. Police asked for the public’s help to find her because they were concerned for her safety and well-being.

On Thursday, Edgerton Police said Sims was found around 2 a.m. in Indianapolis – unharmed. She was in the custody of law enforcement, according to a release.

No other information was released. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

“Prayers have been answered!” Edgerton Mayor Bob Day said. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for all of those in the Edgerton community who provided leads and shared Angel’s information to aid in the search. The response from the community was above and beyond and confirmed the tight-knit community we live in. This is the outcome that we prayed for and look forward to welcoming Angel back home.”