Delphi girls homicide case update: police looking for who’s behind fake social media profile

Picture from fictitious anthony_shots profile. The male model pictured is NOT the person of interest. (Courtesy: ISP)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police investigating the disappearance and deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Delphi, Indiana in February 2017 are now asking for help finding who is behind a fake online profile named anthony_shots.

Detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police said the profile was being used from 2016 to 2017 on Snapchat and Instagram. Other social media applications could have been used too.

The account used images from a male model and portrayed himself as wealthy and would communicate with underage girls to solicit nude pictures and get their addresses to try to meet them.

Police released these pictures that were on the fictitious anthony_shots profile and were sent to underage girls. Warning: Some of the images may contain offensive material.

Police stress the man in these pictures is NOT a person of interest. They are looking for the person who created the anthony_shots profile and used the pictures of the male model.

Anyone who communicated with, met or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile should contact police by emailing abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or calling (765) 822-3535.

As much information as can be provided would be helpful. For example, when and how you communicated with anthony_shots, which social media programs were used and if the anthony_shots profil tried to meet you or get your address. Any saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile can be attached to the tip email.