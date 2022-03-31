BERNE, Ind. (WANE) A toddler possibly drowned after he went missing in rural Adams County Wednesday.

Police and other emergency responders were sent to a home with a Berne address at around noon on a report of a possible drowning according to a news release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy had been found head down in a hole more than three-feet deep that had about 10 inches of water in it. The hole had been dug for a post as part of a construction project. Life saving measures were performed on the boy before he was taken by helicopter to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Based on interviews at the scene, police determined the child had been missing for some time before he was found by a family member.